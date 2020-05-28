Air Nostrum and Vueling flights taking off again from Spain’s Costa Almeria in July

Air Nostrum and Vueling flights will be taking off from Almeria once more in July, bringing life back to the airport after the long weeks of lockdown and travel restrictions.

AS it stands, Air Nostrum has programmed three connections a week in July between the provincial airport and Madrid and one a day in August.

Vueling will be offering a daily service between Almeria and Barcelona.

Both airlines stressed they have implemented safety and hygiene measures aimed at preventing a risk of coronavirus infection and recommended by air safety agencies to ensure travel on their aircraft is safe.