Welcome Unity in Spain´s Mar Menor Town of San Pedro del Pinatar As Politicians Look To Reactivate Area

A welcome act of unity has seen politicians come together to boost the Mar Menor municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

San Pedro´s mayor, Visitación Martínez, joined the spokespeople of all of the council´s political groupings to put their names to a plan called “Reactivate San Pedro”, which came about from a total consensus that the area needing to be supported economically and socially.

Martínez described the plan as a roadmap for recovery at a cost of over €1.5 million with 75 action points to help revitalise the most hit sectors of the local economy, as well as trying to help residents with social and financial problems.

-- Advertisement --

From an economic perspective all kinds of local and utility tax payment periods will be extended as well as relief offered to certain groups.

The Social Service budget will be tripled, allowing more money to be provided to help charities, as well as targetting food aid and home help groups that have been especially busy during the coronavirus crisis.

The San Pedro council has also introduced a terrace area expansion for bars and restaurants that have been badly hit by the State of Alarm lockdown measures.



