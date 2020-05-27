UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions by Senior MPs later today amid continued calls for his top adviser to resign

Boris Johnson will face Senior MPs today to answer questions about the behaviour of his close aide Dominic Cummings in regards to him breaking lockdown rules.

Mr. Cummings’ drove from his London home to his parents’ farm in County Durham with his wife and son- who had coronavirus symptoms. Since then there have been repeated calls for the PM to fire him or ask for his resignation.

The PM’s chief adviser gave a news conference on Monday from the rose garden at the back of No 10, explaining that he decided to make the trip because he felt it would be better to self-isolate in a place where he had options for childcare if required.

Throughout the media frenzy he has received the continued support of the prime minister, who said that his aide had acted legally and with integrity.

But now, cross-party critics have called for Mr. Cummings to leave No 10, while junior minister Douglas Ross resigned in protest. The Liaison Committee – a panel of MPs who chair various select committees – is the only Commons committee that can question the prime minister. The two-hour video conference will take place at 16:30 BST.

More follow later.



