Tweeting US President Donald Trump Gets Done by Twitter Over Lying

TWEETING US President Donald Trump has got the tables turned on him by Twitter over lying.

Trump´s favourite social media site has become a “must-view” around the world for people wanting to read his “off the cuff” remarks on a variety of topics, many of which have been proven to be factually incorrect.

Now Twitter appears to have had enough after it started to put some “fact-check” warnings alongside some of his many missives.

The social media site put on some warnings to a couple of his postings where he stated that US postal voting was ‘fraudulent’ and made a strong prediction that household ‘mailboxes would be robbed’.

Twitter added various links to Trump´s comments including one that says “Get the facts about mail-in ballots”, where viewers are then given details about going to another page that fact checks the President´s allegations.

Trump responded by accusing Twitter of interference in November´s Presidential Election, and said that we would “not allow free speech to be stiffled”.

Opponents of the President say that he enjoys using Twitter because he cannot be challenged over anything he says, and Trump also appears to have lost patience recently with his favourite US TV news channel, Fox News, who have been critical over him taking unapproved drugs to fight off the coronavirus.





In a statement, Twitter said that the President´s postal voting tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around postal ballots”.