Town in Spain’s Costa del Sol to Introduce Free Drive-In Movie Theatre Once in Phase 2

AS soon as Malaga Province moves into Phase 2 of lockdown, the Manilva council intends to create a drive-in movie theatre at the esplanade of the old fairground.

Entry will be free but drivers will have to obtain a ticket in advance in order to ensure that there is no problem with too many vehicles arriving.

The programmes will be aimed at all audiences, keeping children in mind and it is planned that there will be several shows each weekend.

For those who don’t have cars, it also planned to show some films in the open air within the town centre, with limited capacity and seats laid out to ensure proper social distancing.

Details of the programmes and availability of tickets will be confirmed on the council Facebook page shortly.