Tour operator Travelplan launches campaign to reboot national tourism in Spain’s Canary and Balearic islands

TOUR operator Travelplan has launched a campaign aimed at rebooting national tourism in Spain’s Canary and Balearic islands as soon the lockdown de-escalation process allows travel around the country once again at the end of June.

Travelplan, part of the Globalia group, is running a promotion on bookings before June 21 for breaks on the holiday islands this summer season at what the company’s commercial director Miguel Angel Garcia described as “very special and aggressive prices.”

Said Garcia, “The islands are our star destination, one of the pillars of our business, and we are very interested in contributing to a reactivation there.”

Travelplan is also taking advantage of the news that Air Europa is restarting all its commercial flights from June 22, and will promote bookings on new routes from Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Granada, Madrid, Malaga, Palma, Santiago, Valencia, Seville and Zaragoza.

The tour operator’s ‘Fase T’ campaign plans follow Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s announcement on Saturday that there will be tourism this summer and that Spaniards could now start to plan their holidays.

Garcia said it was like “a breath of fresh air after so much negative news” over the last two months or so, and expressed confidence that there will be strong demand for getaways.

“With the restrictions we have had, we know that the whole population wants to enjoy holidays when we can”, he commented.



