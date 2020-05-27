Torrevieja Market To Reopen as Rivals Have Been Trading for Weeks Across Spain´s Costa Blanca South

TORREVIEJA market is to reopen after some of its rivals have been trading for weeks.

The long-awaited return will be this Friday(May 29), whilst places like Bigastro, Rafal and San Fulgencio welcomed back trading much sooner.

In keeping with other markets across the Vega Baja region, the weekly market will only operate at 25 per cent of normal capacity, which usually accommodates 500 stalls.

-- Advertisement --

Traders will only be able to sell food and hygiene products, whilst appropriate social distancing measures will be put into place.

The entrance will be manned by local police officers and Civil Protection volunteers.

Torrevieja´s Markets Councillor, Antonio Vidal, said that all shoppers and sellers would have to wear masks, and hand gel would be available at the entry point.

He added that Line H of the Torrevieja bus service will also be running with stops adjacent to the market site on Avenida Delfina Viudes.





Last Monday(May 25) saw the reopening of the street market on the Paseo de la Libertad in the city at 50 per cent capacity, with one side of the walkway open for trading on alternate days.