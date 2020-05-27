Spanish Government to extend documents that expired in the lockdown until March 2021

Documents that expired since Spain entered the state of alarm will be extended for one year, until March 13, 2021

The National Police restarted the “gradual and progressive” service of prior appointment to obtain or renew your ID or Passport through the official website www.citapreviadnie.es, for all those territories that are in Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan.

The Police remind everyone that all citizens must come to their appointment on time, with a mask, with the exact amount in cash of the fee (12 euros for the DNIe and 30 euros for the Passport) and in person, except in the case of minors or people who need accompaniment.

In addition, the validity of all IDs that have expired since the entry into force of the state of alarm on Saturday, March 14, will be extended for one year, until March 13, 2021.