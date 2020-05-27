Spain’s ‘safe travel corridor’ proposal could allow international holidaymakers return to its shores from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca earlier than July 1

If Spain’s ‘safe travel corridor’ proposal sent to the EU today is agreed, it could potentially allow international holidaymakers to return to the country earlier than July 1, according to some government officials and tourism associations.

PROPOSED by Spain’s Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto, the “safe travel corridor” idea involves opening up routes and travel between those regions or countries of the EU that have similar coronavirus risk levels. If the proposal is agreed, ministers and tourism associations believe that this could pave the way for international tourists to come to Spain for their summer holidays this year before July 1.

Of course, this means that the current 14-day quarantine, set to expire on July 1, would also need to come to an end earlier – something that the tourism associations are pushing the government for, particularly in hot tourist spots like the Costa del Sol. In fact, just yesterday, Spain’s tourism associations urged the government to lift quarantine measures for international holidaymakers in mid-June as opposed to July 1 to help reactivate the tourism sector, as reported.

Many believe waiting until July will simply be just too late to secure holiday bookings for this summer season. Manuel Villafaina, President of the Beach Business Association in Málaga, for example, believes that “there’s no point in waiting until July 1 to lift quarantine.

“We’ve been asking for the government for weeks to lift the 14-day quarantine, so that international tourists can start planning and making their reservations to come to Spain,” he added. If they succeed in getting quarantine lifted earlier than July 1 for international tourists, then some destinations like the Balearic/Canary Islands and the Costa del Sol “are far more likely to recuperate some of the losses incurred to date,” he concluded.



