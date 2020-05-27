Spain’s Royal Family Holds a Minute of Silence in Honour of The Victims of the Coronavirus Crisis

At midday today, the Royal family of Spain held in a minute of silence in honour of the victims who have passed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

King Felipe VI, the Queen Letizia, and their two daughters, all stood outside the royal palace dressed in black with a half mast flag in the background to honour those victims lost by the coronavirus.

This act of remembrance has also occurred in numerous town halls and institutions across the nation, marking the first day of national mourning in the country which will last for a total of 10 days.

Apart from this homage, all social media profiles of the royal family appear with a black crepe to symbolise mourning. It is also expected that Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, participated in this minute of silence.

The royal decree which declared a period of national mourning entered into force at midnight and will last until June 5. Once Spain has finished the state of alarm and officially entered the ‘new normality’, King Felipe VI is expected to lead and preside a great official act in memory of the victims.