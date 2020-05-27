Spain’s Costa Blanca South Sees Town Halls Like Orihuela Pay Tribute to Coronavirus Victims

SPAIN’S Costa Blanca South area has seen town halls like Orihuela pay tribute to the victims of the coronavirus across the country.

Today (May 27) was the start of 10 days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast on all public buildings.

A minute’s silence in memory of those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic was held at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall at Playa Flamenca, led by Orihuela mayor, Emilio Bascuñana.

The national commemoration was led by King Felipe VI, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and politicians participating from Congress in Madrid.

King Felipe VI is also planning to preside over a solemn ceremony to honour the dead once Spain has fully come out of the State of Alarm lockdown regulations.