Spain’s Canary Islands pushes ‘safe corridors’ concept to kick-start Summer Tourism Season

Airports in Spain’s Canary Islands are now preparing to handle international flights running on ‘safe corridors’ from countries that have a low risk of Covid-19.

The move comes as Spain gears up to receive foreign holidaymakers as early as July, outlined recently by prime minister Pedro Sanchez, ending its two-week quarantine policy.

The eight islands are set to gradually restart activity with the Canaries’ major airports – Tenerife Sur, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura – reactivated for international flights via ‘safe corridors’ for the summer.

The plans follow industry and tourism bodies backing the idea of the UK establishing air bridges with countries at low risk of coronavirus as lockdown measures are gradually lifted.

The possibility of air bridges was raised in the UK parliament by transport secretary Grant Shapps, but it was confirmed on Friday that the two-week quarantine for arrivals to the UK will start on June 8, but the length of quarantine is being continually monitored, said a close source.

Canary Islands tourism, industry and commerce minister Yaiza Castilla, referring to the planned reopening of airports for international arrivals, said: “This is one of the best announcements since the reactivation of the entire sector which necessarily requires the recovery of the air connectivity.

“We depend on the airlines to reactivate their routes with our islands and that will be only possible if we are part of a ‘safe corridor’ that will allow us to connect with our main tourist markets.”

The Canaries’ has reported some of the lowest Covid-19 cases in Europe.





