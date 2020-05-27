Spain Prime Minister’s announcement country reopening to international tourists in July boosts holiday apartment bookings in Mallorca and Ibiza

LAST weekend’s comments by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that the country will reopen to international visitors in July, followed by the announcement that the 14-day quarantine requirement on travellers coming in from another country will then cease to apply, appear to have boosted holiday accommodation bookings in the Balearic Islands.

The head of the Habtur Balearic tourist accommodation association, Maria Gibert, told Spanish press that the number of reservations for places in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera for this summer has gone up notably in recent days.

Apartments on the coast are in particularly high demand. So too are country houses with swimming pools.

Gibert reported that the majority of the bookings have been from people in other European countries, especially Germany, or from Balearic Island residents. Interest among Spaniards on the mainland however remains relatively low.

Last year more than two million tourists stayed in holiday accommodation in the Balearics, nearly 1.3 million of them in Mallorca.