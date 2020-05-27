Simon Cowell Donates £1million Marks & Spencer Advert Fee to Kids Charity

Simon Cowell has reportedly given the £1million advertisement fee that he had received from Marks and Spencers to a children’s charity.

The charity, Together for Short Lives, is understood to lose at least half of its income due to the coronavirus crisis.

Simon told M&S that he would waive the fee to star in the series of ads – as long as they could support the charity over the course of the year with a series of fundraising initiatives adding up to a total of £1m.

“Simon was delighted when they agreed,” a source said. “It’s wonderful news for the charity.”

Together for Short Lives is the UK registered charity for children’s palliative care. Together for Short Lives’ vision is for children and young people in the UK with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families to have as fulfilling lives as possible, and the best care at the end of life.

This isn’t the first time that Simon has given to charity, he has also given six-figure sums to Shooting Stars Children’s Hospices, which needs to raise £10m every year to operate, with less than 10% of that figure coming from government funding.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the multi-millionaire also donated £820,000, split between two charities, Feeding America and Feeding Britain, which are helping the most vulnerable in society.



