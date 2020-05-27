Job insecurity in Spain rises as more than half of the country’s workers from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca fear losing their jobs

Job insecurity is rising in Spain, with more than half of the country’s working population fearful of losing their jobs, as a result of the health crisis and pandemic, according to a recent national survey.

THE survey carried out by Spain’s market research firm DYM, revealed that 51.7% of the country’s employed population are fearful of losing their jobs, compared to 45.9% who are confident that their jobs are safe.

In fact, 12% of people interviewed had already lost their jobs, as a result of the pandemic. Almost half of the employees surveyed (48%) believe that salaries will be frozen, and around 38.7% are convinced that they may have to take a pay cut.

As a result of increasing job insecurity and potential wage cuts, most individuals are already preparing for a reduction in consumption, according to DYM. This will have huge repercussions for the economy, which is banking on national consumer spend increasing to prevent a recession.



