It’s Ballet Jim but Not as we Know It

If you have access to the BBC iPlayer then you will have the chance to watch the strangest version of Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky which has been recorded for the series Culture in Quarantine.

This version is performed under lockdown by a number of renowned dancers, all of whom are filmed at home dancing in bathtubs which are filled with water.

It’s a three minute special choreographed by New Zealand born dancer Corey Baker and is just one of a number of different pieces on the BBC site including plenty of radio performances which can be downloaded easily.

If, however you prefer your ballet more mainstream then the English National Ballet (ENB) are streaming their 2018 version of the full ballet which was filmed in Liverpool and features lead Principals Isaac Hernández as Prince Siegfried and Jurgita Dronina as Odette/Odile.

This goes online at 9pm tonight Wednesday May 27 and is available to watch until 9pm Friday May 29 at the ENB Facebook page.

The Company releases regular full-length ballets each week but they are only available to view free of charge for 48 hours.



