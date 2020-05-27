Gibraltar author set to release her first semi-autobiographical book about a young girls life behind the scenes with her famous parents

GIBRALTAR-based author, Lowri Madoc, is set to publish her first children’s book in June 2020.

Euro Weekly News had the chance to speak to Lowri about the first of her six planned books ´Hetty Backstage´, which she says is “a semi-autobiographical children’s story about a young girl who follows her famous actor parents around the country’s theatres, TV studios and movie sets on her weekends away from boarding school.”

As the daughter of two of Britain’s favourite actors, Ruth and Philip Madoc, Lowri was aware her home life was a little different from that of many of her friends at boarding school.

“Growing up, my weekends and holidays were often spent backstage in theatres and on TV and film sets. So, the book actually describes genuine scenarios.”

Her parents’ work meant large parts of Lowri’s formative years were spent immersed in sitcoms, game shows, pantos and films, as well as various TV drama series.

-- Advertisement --

From ‘It’s a Knockout’ to ‘Dostoyevsky’, the exposure couldn’t have been more diverse.

Occasionally, but reluctantly, Lowri would be asked to get involved in front of the camera. Funny, yet usually cringey, her credits include ‘Hi-de-Hi’, the game show ‘Whose Baby?’ and ‘This is Your Life’. Not interested in the limelight, Lowri was however captivated by what went on backstage and onset.

After many hours spent with production staff and front of house teams, it was little wonder she chose a career in stage management and then theatre management.

Lowri is a first-time writer and thinks she has started a “whole news chapter” of her life. “I have enjoyed using the isolation period to do something creative and also got Mum involved to feel like we are doing something together, she will be doing a special audio version of the book.”



