Genetic testing technology trialled by NHS UK could allow One Million COVID-19 tests a Day

A new genetic test being trialled by the NHS that is capable of testing up to a million people each day could also test all hospital staff every three days.

Government’s flagship testing centres in the UK, named ‘Lighthouse’ labs are at present assing the new technology which has an approximate cost of just £2.50 per test.

The Government is currently aiming to carry out 200,000 tests a day by the end of this month. if the new test passes evaluation the rate of testing would be increased five-fold.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also revealed all elderly care home residents and staff will finally be tested for coronavirus by the start of June.