Fuengirola bar owner who created busy food bank urges Spanish authorities to take over food banks on the Costa del Sol

EURO Weekly News spoke today (Wednesday) with Jackie Quick Rice, owner of Jackie’s Bar on Fuengirola’s busy Paseo. Jackie has been feeding families in need during the lockdown by raising money for food and making deliveries. “In the beginning, I was feeding some British families or giving them food parcels to take away from the bar/restaurant. However, some people have now received their ERTE but are still not getting enough to survive. One man told me he was only getting 90 cents a day.”

As the lockdown eases off Jackie has been able to reopen her business and would like to be able to concentrate on running that by handing over these desperate families to some of the other food banks or authorities. Even now the bar is open she had five Spanish families turn up for food this week who had heard by word of mouth.

Jackie, along with other residents who have taken to helping during the crisis, would like the relevant or proper channels to be taking over the providing for these people.

“Cruz Rioja and Social Services really need to step up. I spoke to a lady who is on a four-week waiting list for food through one of these associations.”

The only way Jackie has managed to continue to fund her services is that she had managed to fundraise €3000 specifically for the cause, but that won’t last forever. If she can find somebody to take over the reins she would happily pass any resources she has over to allow the families to continue to get the help they need.

If you can help Jackie or know of a local association that can take over please get in touch by email to editorial@euroweeklynews.com