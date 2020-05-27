Elderly motorist drives 18 kilometres wrong way down highway on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

AN 85-year old motorist who drove some 18 kilometres the wrong way down a road in Manacor on Tuesday morning told the Guardia Civil he’d got distracted.

A Guardia Civil Traffic patrol eventually intercepted the octogenarian’s vehicle after several drivers contacted the emergency services to warn that much to their alarm they had gone past a car going against the traffic in a lane of the highway running between Manacor and Mallorca capital Palma.

The elderly man admitted a lapse of concentration led to his mistake, said after he realised what he’d done he had then been able to find an exit off the road.

-- Advertisement --

There were no reports the incident caused any accidents.