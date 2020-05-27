Egypt introduces a wave of incentives to lure tourists back for the summer

Egypt is reducing the cost of tourist visas in June, July and August to promote post-COVID-19 travel to the country.

Arrivals to Luxor and Aswan airports in the north of the country will now pay US$15, $10 less than the usual $25, for the three months.

Added to this, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities has also halved entry fees to all archaeological sites and museums, which have been closed since March 23, as a further incentive and waived rent fees for all bazaars and cafes based there.

Hotels in Egypt have been open since May 18, with a host of new hygiene standard regulations. They will be limited to operate at 25% capacity for the remainder of May, and capacity will be capped at 50% from June 1.

All properties have undergone mandatory sterilisation before reopening and must pass an audit to ensure they are meeting new hygiene criteria, which includes providing staff and guests with masks, gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE), contactless check-in with disposable pens, temperature checks for guests, sterilising luggage and providing hand sanitiser.

Valets have been banned and casinos have also been limited to 50% capacity, further incentives are being considered to give the tourist sector a much-needed boost.



