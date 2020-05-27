Costa del Sol’s Benalmadena and Torremolinos and Costa Blanca’s Bendirom Amongst the Top 10 Most Searched Beach Destinations in Spain

The travel site Destinia has warned that as soon as it was announced that international tourism would return to Spain in July, the search for destinations, such as Benalmadena and Torremolinos, on the Costa del Sol have increased significantly.

Since announcing an official date for the return of foreign tourism in July, the hospitality industry has been gearing up in preparation for the summer. This has caused a domino effect on the web causing search engines to register upticks in travel searches and inquiries about specific establishments.

Malaga’s Costa del Sol has been a prominent contender for the return of tourists and has already received a trickle of reservations for this summer. The new Costa del Sol tourism promotion campaign in important international markets, coupled with the good news provided by Destinia has solidified the placement of Benalmadena and Torremolinos as one of the top 10 most sought after Spanish beach destinations. Costa Blanca has similar received a great amount of attention and, due to its long-standing love affair with Brits, the town in Costa Blanca has ranked at the top of the list.

More specifically, Torremolinos has ranked fifth place in the list and Benalmadena has ranked in seventh place. The travel site says that. “Saturday’s announcement which states that Spain is prepared to have safe destinations has increased vacation searches by 160% compared to Sunday last week. Tourism does not die, here it is, we are here”.

The travel site has already launched their summer campaigns offering tourists to book their holidays to Spain and Portugal under the motto of “vamanos a la playa” [let’s go to the beach].

Two offers have been made available: one offers hotel and beach accommodation from €30, available until the end of June, and another with discounts of 5% on subsequent reservations. A report made available by Destinia has also shown that price will be an important factor for this holiday.

An analysis of rates shows that prices per person and per night in Torremolinos have dropped significantly by 14% in July and 17% in August In Benalmadena these price drops are even more notable with a 21% reduction in July and 17% reduction in August compared to the same time last year. In Costa Blanca these are even more competitive as the expected rates will be 19% lower in July and 26% lower in August. These price reductions also contribute towards the attractiveness of these destinations and what has earned them their top 10 ranking.





Businessmen have also put their foot on the accelerator with the date of July fastly approaching, although they demand more specificity on the date on which border will be open and for the end of quarantine for travellers. The president of the CEA Tourism Council, Miguel Sánchez, confirmed that there has been an increase in consultations and also in international reservations. “It is an incentive to have a date to work towards. Businesses will gradually open in July, little by little” he said.