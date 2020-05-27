Costa Almeria honors coronavirus victims with minute’s silence on first day of Spain’s official period of national mourning

ADMINISTRATIONS across Almeria observed a minute’s silence in honour of the thousands of coronavirus victims in Spain at 12 midday on Wednesday, the first day of the official period of national mourning.

Members and staff of the Sub-delegation of the Government in Almeria, with Sub-delegate Manuel de la Fuente at the head, gathered at the entrance to their building in Almeria city to pay their tribute. Just down the road, the Junta de Andalucia Delegation did the same, as did the president of the Diputacion de Almeria, the provincial deputies and the administration’s employees.

Over at Almeria city council hall, the Mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco reminded councillors and staff that “we have still not defeated this pandemic.

“We have advanced a great deal thanks to the work of many professionals”, he said, but cautioned, “we have to carry on being careful, respecting the regulations and applying common sense.”

Adra was just one of the many local authorities to join in the minute’s silence today.

The local authority said it wanted to “demonstrate its support for and solidarity with the families who have lost a loved one in this health crisis which is devastating the country, and who have not been able to say a final goodbye.”

The national period of mourning lasts for 10 days until June 5 in tribute to the more than 27,000 people in Spain who have lost their lives to Covid-19. Until then all flags on public buildings and on Spanish naval vessels will fly at half-mast.



