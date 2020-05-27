Coronavirus risk monitors on Costa del Sol and Andalucia beaches set to take home nearly €2,000 a month

MONITORS keeping an eye on beaches on the Costa del Sol and the whole Andalucia coast this summer to ensure locals and holidaymakers stick to rules and regulations aimed at preventing a risk of Covid-19 infection will take home nearly €2,000 a month.

The Junta de Andalucia will pay the nearly 3,000 ‘beach agents’ €1,900 a month net, at a total cost to the regional government of some €24 million.

The monitors will be employed to control access to beaches, to make sure beach-goer numbers do not go over set maximum capacity, to see that people respect social distancing measures and to provide information. They will also assist lifeguards under the supervision of local police.

The selection process is due to start this week. The minimum requirement for candidates is to have completed obligatory secondary education and at least three months’ relevant experience.

The Junta’s regional minister for the Presidency Elias Bendodo said the monitor initiative had the double purpose of guaranteeing beaches are safe and of lowering the regional unemployment rate.