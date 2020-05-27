Coronavirus Death and Case Numbers Rise After Reaching Zero in Spain´s Costa Blanca South Area

CORONAVIRUS death and case numbers have risen in Spain´s Costa Blanca South area after reaching zero yesterday(May 26).

Valencian Health ministry figures show that one person has died in the last 24 hours from the virus in the Vega Baja region, and there have been five new confirmed cases.

The fatality occurred within the Torrevieja health department area, which means that there have been 57 deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, whilst the figure remains at 21 for the Orihuela area.

The Vega Baja region now has 708 active cases, with 495(plus 1) current cases in Torrevieja, whilst Orihuela now stands at 213(plus 4).

The statistics only deal with active cases of the coronavirus that have been detected and do not reflect the overall number of confirmed infections in the area during the pandemic.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by the Ribera Salud contractor, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



