BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Ministry of Health continue to baffle residents with new ways of calculating coronavirus figures

THE Ministry of Health has registered this Wednesday, 231 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, of which 93 correspond to Catalonia and 81 to Madrid. In total, 236,769 have been infected in Spain since the crisis began. Of those cases, 3,007 cases have been diagnosed in the last seven days.

The daily report indicates that 39 people have died in the last week. According to yesterday’s data, in the last seven days 35 had died, but in the total sum, 27,118, there is only one more. The way that the Department of Health has to present the data has changed this week in a substantial way. This Monday, the daily report on the evolution of the pandemic released by the ministry eliminated almost 2,000 deaths from the total registry, which was attributed to “an individual validation of the cases.” The information that is given now, as explained by Fernando Simón himself yesterday, is the data recorded during the last week or the last 14 days.