Better Beach Cleaning and Coronavirus Disinfection for British Expat Area of Spain´s Costa Blanca South

AN improved beach cleaning service as well as increased coronavirus disinfection has been launched for the British expat area of the Orihuela Costa in the south of the Costa Blanca.

14 extra workers have joined the Street Cleaning department of Orihuela council, and have been exclusively allocated to work across the Orihuela Costa.

Residents and campaign groups in the area have long complained about the state of the beaches, as well as issues concerning the collection of rubbish, which has piled up in roads, especially during times when tourists massively increase the local population.

Orihuela´s Human Resources councillor, and a former beaches councillor, Luisa Boné, said that the additional staff would work for six months at a cost of €204,000.

Besides tendering to the beaches, they would disinfect urban furniture against the coronavirus, and the new workers have been fully trained to make sure that they can carry out their jobs as safely as possible within the current constraints of the pandemic.