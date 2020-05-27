Benalmadena Town Hall announces promotional campaign to show the Costa del Sol as a safe destination

THE Tourism Department of the Benalmadena Town Hall has been working redesigning the promotional campaign for the town as a tourist destination.

A statement from the department said, “We have rethought our entire tourism strategy in search of capturing national and family-oriented tourism. We are pleased with the news that places Benalmadena as one of the most wanted destinations since the announcement by the President of the elimination of the mandatory quarantine as of July 1.”

It went on to say: “To the British market we want to send a message of complete confidence: Benalmádena is fully prepared for the imminent summer season, we are a safe destination, with a contingency plan to guarantee the safety of visitors to beaches and shops. Our hotel and restaurant businessmen have made an extraordinary effort to ensure that their businesses comply with all the security requirements recommended by the Ministry of Health.”