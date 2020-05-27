Bars and Restaurants can now stay open in Andalusia until 3.0 am in plan to rescue Spain’s Hospitality Sector

Regional President Juanma Moreno has announced that bars and restaurants in phase 2 regions of the emergency lockdown may extend their opening hours to 3.0 am.

Both terraces and internal space may be used up to 50% of capacity and the new rule will stay in place until October 31st this year. Each municipality is allowed to adopt the new rules in ways it sees fit, Malaga and Granada however will have to wait until next week as they are still in phase one of the lockdown but it is widely thought that by Monday they will join the rest of the country which is in phase two.

Business owners welcomed the news and are at present organising staff and premises to accommodate the expected rush of local customers. Holidaymakers will be back shortly of course as President Sanchez declared the country open to tourists, a message that was gladly received by the industry and its members.