At Least One Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol Bans the Public Use of Hookahs

THE Cadiz town of La Linea de la Concepcion which sits on Gibraltar’s border and is easily reached from Morocco has placed a ban on the use of hookah pipes in public places.

This is in accordance with Spanish government rules concerning the use of reusable elements in public places as the hookah mouthpieces may pose a high risk of contagion by the coronavirus.

The La Linea council explain the decision by reminding residents that Covid-19 is spread by coughs, sneezes and touch which means that sharing mouthpieces could pose a high risk to public health.

Other councils around the country are making similar decisions or reviewing the situation.