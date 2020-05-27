Andalucian Delegate in Costa del Sol’s insists that Malaga is Ready for Phase 2

The Junta de Andalucia delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, has insisted that Costa del Sol’s Malaga is ready to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of Spain’s de-escalation plan out of quarantine and a step further into the new normality.

Navarro claims that it has already been a few days since the central government “established that Malaga and Granada had to remain in phase 1” and there has still been “no news” about its future.

She has agreed that the measures taken under the state of alarm have been damaging and created an “economic paralysis” but that the first and foremost intention of these was to safeguard the health and wellbeing of residents.

However, she points out that we must also be “prepared for a reactivation of measures in the event that we experience a spike of infections” and has assured that the data provided by the regional government supports the notion that Granada and Malaga should move to Phase 2, like the rest of its Andalucian counterparts.

Navarro has also commented on the government’s decision to remove all timetables for exercise and brands as a bad option, her reason being that “it involves mixing two groups, older and smaller” which could be detrimental on a sanitary level.