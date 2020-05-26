UK’s PM announces high street retailers can open from June 15 but hospitality establishments must remain closed

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that high street retailers, including non-essential shops and department stores, can finally open their doors to the public from June 15.

CAR showrooms and outdoor markets can, however, open sooner, he added. “Outdoor markets and car showrooms will be allowed to reopen from June 1, if they adhere to strict social distancing guidelines,” stated Johnson at the press conference held at Downing Street on Monday evening.

However, all shops that want to reopen will have to follow strict health and safety guidelines, stressed Johnson, which have yet to be released. “The government will today publish social distancing guidelines to help shops become ‘Covid secure’ before reopening. This will ensure there can be no doubt about what steps should be taken.” He also added that the Government will “have powers to enforce these conditions’, where “required”.

-- Advertisement --

The high street opening is also likely to be accompanied with huge sales and promotional activity, as shopping experts believe around £15 billion worth of piled up stock now desperately needs to be sold. But the hospitality industry must remain closed for now, he concluded.