TUI and Ryanair Enjoy Big Share Rises as Spain Welcomes Back Tourists in July

SHARES in holiday and air operators like TUI and Ryanair have been boosted by Spain’s news that international tourists will be made welcome from July.

The London Stock Exchange was closed yesterday (May 25) because it was a bank holiday, and that gave investors even more time to chew over the news from Spain, including a Monday announcement that travel quarantine restrictions would be lifted in time for July.

Amongst the air carriers, easyJet shares rose by over 18 per cent, whilst Ryanair saw a 12 per cent increase.

Both companies have announced plans to return to service, with easyJet offering a more modest service from mid-June based around domestic services in the UK and France.

Ryanair have been more extensive, having earlier this month announced their intention to run around 40 per cent of their regular schedule from July 1.

Also with an increased share price is the IAG group that include British Airways, plus Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling in their portfolio.

The most eye-catching rise in the holiday sector was with the travel operator, TUI, that saw its share price go up by over 50 per cent.





One of the big reasons behind that is the big sway that TUI has in the German market, that has been limbering up for a return to Spain and areas like the Balearic Islands over the last few weeks.