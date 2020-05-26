Thousands of French Nurses dubbed ‘National Treasures’ to receive a ‘Significant’ wage rise says Minister

NICKNAMED Ségur de la santé – in a reference to the Parisian avenue where the health ministry is located – the review was launched on Monday by the politician, Edouard Philippe, together with the health minister, Olivier Véran.

President Macron last year promised an additional €1.5 billion for hospitals over the next three years, including bonuses for thousands of nurses.

“I can say without any ambiguity, the increase will be significant,” said Philippe echoing President Emmanuel Macron who emerged from a trip to a hospital last month and promised massive investment in the health service.

-- Advertisement --

Philippe later said on social media that it would be inexcusable not to seek out changes after the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting pay for France’s 700,000 nurses stands at €1,500 a month and earlier this year, nurses and other health workers who were complaining about low salaries and insufficient staff at hospitals, went on strike to ask for more cash.