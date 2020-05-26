Spain´s Opposition Leader Slams Manipulation of Virus Death Figures

THE leader of Spain´s main opposition political party has slammed a downgrade in the virus death toll figures as manipulation.

Yesterday(May 25) the daily release of the latest Covid-19 mortality figures saw the death toll by almost 2,000.

Then the Tuesday release from the Health Ministry showed that with the adjustments, only 35 people had passed away as a result of the coronavirus over the last week.

-- Advertisement --

The changes were explained by government officials as changes to the methodology in the way that regional health departments compiled and sent in their figures.

Pablo Casado, who leads the right-of-centre Partido Popular, said that the government were trying to hide the actual true death toll.

His party refused to support recent extension votes to the State of Alarm, and has been highly critical of the way that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has handled the coronavirus crisis.



