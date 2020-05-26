Spain’s Government confirms PM will request 6th & final lockdown extension until end of June

Spain’s Government has confirmed that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will return to Congress to request a sixth and final lockdown extension.

THE Government’s Vice President, Carmen Calvo, has announced Sanchez’s intention to request a sixth 15-day extension to the state of Alarm, until the end of June, to ensure all regions complete the de-escalation programme successfully.

She stressed that a sixth extension is needed to ensure all regions follow the de-escalation plan to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus. “Constitutionally and legally it’s possible that some regions will be able to have restrictions lifted sooner than others, depending on their progress,” confirmed Calvo.

However, Sanchez and his government are aware that he faces significant opposition to getting another extension, and this time round may not get the sufficient support to win enough votes to get it agreed. So the Government has a “Plan B” if the extension is not secured to ensure that territories delayed in specific phases stick to the health guidelines before restrictions are lifted, confirmed Calvo. However, “plan B” will mean resorting to bringing in emergency legislation in order to respond to further outbreaks or waves of the infection.

The current State of Alarm is expected to end on June 8, and another lockdown extension, if agreed, will be extended until the end of the month.