Spain’s government backtracks & delays gym openings until Phase 3 of de-escalation instead of Phase 2

Spain’s government has announced that it will now delay gym, sports and fitness centre openings until Phase 3 of de-escalation instead of Phase 2, which will be around June 8 for some territories.

EXPERTS have now advised the government to delay gym openings until the next phase to prevent risk of a second wave of Covid-19 contagion. The news comes as a huge blow to many gym/fitness centre owners that have been working hard over the last few weeks to ready their premises, according to the new health and safety guidelines.

Gyms and sports centres were preparing to open their doors to clients, up to 30% of capacity and accessible by prior appointment only. However, they now have to wait for new instructions and restrictions from the Government, before they can open in Phase 3.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announced a few weeks ago that gyms and fitness centres could be opened from Phase 2. However, health experts have now advised the Government to exercise caution and delay openings to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections, as sports centres/gyms are potentially “high-risk” areas for the virus to spread quickly.