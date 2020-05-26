Scottish Minister Dramatically Resigns over UK PMs aide Dominic Cummings Decision NOT to Step Down

Scottish Junior minister Douglas Ross has resigned after Dominic Cummings’ defence of his trip to County Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr. Ross, who is the Under Secretary of State for Scotland, said Mr. Cummings view of the government guidance was “not shared by the vast majority of people”.

In a statement he made from the back garden of 10 Downing Street last night, Mr. Cummings explained why he drove 260 miles in March from his home to his parents’ farm with his wife and child.

No 10 said the prime minister regretted Mr. Ross’ decision to stand down, Boris Johnson also wanted to thank Mr. Ross for his service during the pandemic.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Mr. Ross, MP for Moray, said: “While the intentions may have been well-meaning, the reaction to this news shows that Mr. Cummings interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked.”