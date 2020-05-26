Salobreña fiestas written off for this year as town hall decides to take a prudent line

SALOBREÑA recently held its first council session since the national government declared the State of Alarm last March.

During the meeting councillors agreed that all of the town’s fiestas would have to be cancelled.

“However the epidemic evolves, it would be prudent to limit gatherings and the number of occupants inside establishments amongst other things,” said Salobreña’s mayor Maria Eugenia Rufino.

“It was a painful decision,” she admitted. “These are very traditional, long-established fiestas, but I think people will understand.”

There will be no organised celebrations for San Antonio (June 13), San Juan (June 24) or the Virgen del Carmen (July 16) although these will still be public holidays, Rufino explained.

The Virgen del Rosario fiestas are a possible exception as they are held in October and councillors will postpone a decision until nearer the date.

The mayor explained that she was particularly worried about San Juan night when thousands of people gather round bonfires on the beach, and said that she had asked the central government’s Sub-delegation about closing the beaches all that day.



