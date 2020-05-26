Ryanair in Spain Gives Staff Redundancy or Part-Time Choice as New Summer Schedules are Released

RYANAIR in Spain wants to make some of its staff go part-time as the budget carrier has released its revised summer schedules.

The company announced earlier this month that it was looking to reduce its overall European workforce by over 3,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the massive impact that it has had on the air travel industry.

With Ryanair announcing a big return of around a thousand daily flights from July 1 at around 40 per cent of its normal capacity, it has confirmed that approximately 600 jobs in Spain are under threat as part of its package of cuts.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Darell Hughes, the company´s Human Resources director, admitted that there is a surplus of 266 pilots and 352 cabin staff in Spain.

But he added: “That does not mean that all those affected have to suffer job losses.”

Ryanair is putting forward alternatives to redundancy including workers taking a pay cut or working to a “flexible schedule”.

“The introduction of part-time hours is a solution that the company should explore with the unions,” Mr.Hughes added.



