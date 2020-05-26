Royal Revelations: Kate Middleton-The Duchess of Cambridge ‘feels exhausted and trapped’ since Prince Harry and Meghan Markel left

A source close to Kate Middleton has said the Duchess ‘feels exhausted and trapped’ over ‘enormous’ workloads after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left for the USA.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island and are now settled in the U.S, eventually moving to Los Angeles — Meghan’s hometown. They have been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the move, Kate and Harry have left “carrying the baby” as it were, Royal duties have been diminished of course by the coronavirus pandemic but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have still carried on regardless, hosting countless “virtual ” meetings with schools, colleges, and universities across the UK.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, a close friend revealed: ‘William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.’

-- Advertisement --

Another friend of the Duchess explained that Kate has been left fuming over the increase in workload. They said: ‘Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course, she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this.

“She is inspired by the queen and now speaks like the queen”, say insiders. Since joining the firm, the Duchess of Cambridge has never made a mistake. “Kate knows what the country needs and what she wants. Her way of raising her children is perfect “enthusiastic, admiring, a friend, praising the latter’s capacities to carry out the education of her three children and school at home while supporting the British with warmth during numerous video conferences. A motivation to all tests that Queen Elizabeth II can only salute.



