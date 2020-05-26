Not lifting Spain’s quarantine requirement for international travellers until July puts tourism in holiday hotspots like Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca at “clear disadvantage”

NOT lifting Spain’s quarantine requirement for international travellers until July puts the tourist sector in holiday hotspots like the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca at a “clear disadvantage” in relation to other destinations, according to the Junta de Andalucia Vice-President.

The Spanish government announced on Monday that the current compulsory 14-day quarantine period for visitors from other countries will no longer apply from July.

This will come “a month late,” said Juan Marin, who is also the Andalucia regional minister for Tourism.

“By then, Spain will be in a clear situation of disadvantage in respect to neighbouring countries,” he tweeted.

“All this is due to the lack of plans from a government which undervalues one of the main driving forces of our economy,” he continued.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya confirmed the government decision on the lifting of the compulsory quarantine for international travellers in July following a meeting of an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the reactivation of the coronavirus crisis-hammered Spanish tourism industry.



