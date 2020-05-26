New rubbish skips part of plan to reinforce Adra municipal cleaning service on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ADRA council has given the go-ahead for the acquisition of 30 new rubbish skips at a cost of more than €36,000 as part of a plan to reinforce and improve the municipal cleaning service.

The new 3,000 litre skips will replace those which in a deteriorated condition and which have effectively reached the end of their useful lives.

They all have a pedal which can be adjusted according to height and feature panels in brail for people with a sight impairment.

The local authority has also agreed to incorporate a new trash collection lorry for the holiday season between June 1 and September 15 when there is a substantial increase in the amount of waste produced in the municipality.

The council said it believed it was necessary to ensure the service continued to run at optimum levels.