Live Music is Returning to Spain with Restrictions on Size of Audiences

IF you have been missing the chance to see live music during the lockdown, then it is about to start again with concerts in Santander, Torrelavega and Muriedas this coming weekend and then 200 acts will appear in Barcelona during the whole of July.

Naturally things will be different from the past as there are major limits on the number of people able to attend with 400 in the open air and just 50 indoors but it is a start.

Tickets for the Barcelona concerts which are spread over five venues go on sale tomorrow (May 27) at the Cruilla XXS site and understandably the artists appearing will either be from Spain or live here.

The line up includes Rufus T Firefly, Muchachito, Arco (whose last concert prior to lockdown was in Barcelona), Kady Cain and Ladilla Rusa.

Whilst many international visitors like UB40 (Ali Campbell and Astro) have postponed Spanish concerts until 2021, there is still every chance that once travel and audience size restrictions are removed that the music scene will open up again.

In the meantime, there is plenty of good Spanish music of all styles to enjoy.



