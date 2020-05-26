High-speed ferry service from Denia on Spain’s Costa Blanca to holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza sets sail again

THE Balearia ferry company has re-launched its high-speed ferry service between Denia on the Costa Blanca and Balearic Islands Ibiza and Mallorca.

The fast ferry Cecilia Payne left Denia for Ibiza and Mallorca capital Palma at 5pm on Monday afternoon with 183 passengers on board.

Also setting sail again on Monday were the company’s inter-island connections between Alcudia in Mallorca and Ciutadella in Menorca, and between Ibiza and Palma.

The re-launch of the services coincided with the day the three larger Balearic Islands joined Formentera in the second phase of the lockdown de-escalation.

Starting today Tuesday Balearia is also operating the service uniting the Costa Blanca port with Formentera and Ibiza.

Balearia president Adolf Utor said the company is “determined to recover and to contribute to this new normality which our economy needs so much.”

The ferry operation stressed its priority is guaranteeing maximum health safety on all its boats, and it has therefore introduced strict protocols for preventing coronavirus infection.





These include taking passengers’ temperatures before they board, dispensing hydro-alcoholic gel, steps like signposting to ensure social distancing is maintained and beefed up disinfection and cleaning at terminals and on the ships. Masks are obligatory on board and screens have been installed in zones where there is face-to-face contact between staff and passengers.

The high-speed ferries will connect Denia on the mainland three times a week with Formentera and seven days a week with Ibiza, with four direct services and the rest via Formentera. The connections with Palma will operate four times a week.

The services from Denia are in addition to the company’s ferry connections which transport passengers and merchandise from Valencia port.