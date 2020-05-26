Here comes the Covid Tax as overheads increase for professionals who must ensure health and safety

The extra euro that some businesses are adding their bills has already been dubbed the Covid Tax or Covid supplement.

This occurs amongst hairdressers and dentists who need to get up close and personal to carry out their jobs, prompting some to charge clients and patients for masks and sanitising hand gel.

Prices are also rising because of their own increased overheads, as hairdressers must also use a mask and provide each client with one-use towels and robes.

“Many establishments used disposable towels and robes before the pandemic and have not noticed any extra expense,” Rafael Rubio, president of the PIMEM hairdressers’ association told a Mallorca interviewer.

The association had also advised members not to increase their charges: “This is not the right time,” he said. “And clients are only charged if they are not wearing a mask.”

Neither is the “Covid tax” charged by all dentists. “We have not made any recommendations related to prices,” said Ignacion Garcia-Moris, president of the Official College of Dentists in Baleares,

“I’ve heard that some surgeries are charging, but I couldn’t tell you how many.”



