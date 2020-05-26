Help the Costa Animal Association with a donation and them to help Axarquia’s abandoned animals

LIKE all animal rescue groups during the coronavirus crisis, the Costa Animal Society (CAS) is limited in the help it can provide.

They desperately need donations after all the expense of quarantine for the animals in their care and very little income during lockdown.

“If you could donate a little to help the animals, CAS would be most grateful,” the association said. Details are given below.

-- Advertisement --

Leo, Dog of the Month, is a Lab-type puppy aged between four and six months. He arrived in early March with his sister Luna, who found a new home in early April, leaving Leo waiting to be adopted.

As always Cas has many dogs for adoption, including four pups rescued from the campo above Frigiliana. There is also Curro, an older dog rescued after his owner refused to pay for veterinary treatment after an attack by another dog.

Anyone wishing to meet one CAS’s animals, looking to adopt or willing to foster a pet, please contact Kurt and Laura (95 252 1426) or Fiona through the CAS website www.casnerja.webs.com, or Facebook page \casnerja.

The Costa Animal Society(CAS) charity shop is open again between 10am and 2pm from Monday to Saturday.





It is necessary to wear a mask and at the time of writing only two people were let in at a time.

Bank details: Costa Animal Society, Account Number 3058 0728 03 2720100283

BIC-Swift Code: CCRIES2A

PayPal donations are also accepted through the www.casnerja.webs.com website under the Donate tab.