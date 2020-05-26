Good Virus News as Spain’s Costa Blanca South Prepares For Phase Two Lockdown Relaxation

SPAIN’S Costa Blanca South area has had some good news on the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares for next week’s Phase Two lockdown relaxation.

Figures from the Ministry of Health in Valencia today (May 26) show that there have been no new cases of the virus or any deaths attributed to it in the Vega Baja region over the last 24 hours.

The death toll therefore remains at 56 for the Torrevieja health area and 21 in the Orihuela health department.

The Vega Baja region has 703 active cases, with 494 current cases in Torrevieja, whilst Orihuela maintains the figure at 209.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by the Ribera Salud contractor, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



