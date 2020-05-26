From Camping to Clubbing: The Least and Most Dangerous Summer Activities in Spain’s Post Coronavirus Climate

AS we de-escalate out of a strict quarantine and begin to enjoy more relaxed measures, it’s important to be aware of activities in the post coronavirus climate and analyse which are the most and least dangerous summer activities we can enjoy this year.

The coronavirus crisis is relatively controlled however there is still a palpable sense of fear and weariness when we ‘return to normality.’ All these activities, from camping to clubbing, will have a rather different atmosphere than what we have experienced in previous years.

It must also be noted that the personal risk of these activities will always depend on several individual factors such as our age or health, as well as how prevalent the virus is in our area. Furthermore, not all of these activities may be allowed yet so make sure you check with your local town hall and legislation.

Low Risk Transmission

The US NPR has identified these three summer activities as the least threatening in the age of the coronavirus.

Camping: According to scientific experts, camping, and outdoor activities in general, are amazing low risk activities due to their open-air spaces and relative isolation from the masses. The most high risk areas would entail common shared spaces such as picnic tables and public toilets.

Renting out a holiday house: If all parties involved have been keeping safe and quarantining responsibly with limited exposure to others then the risk of transmission will be low. However, if they work in a job with constant exposure to the public the risk would be significantly higher.

Beach or pool day: Keeping the minimum safety distance is the most important measure to uphold in this context. Water activities are deemed to be relatively safe as the virus is diluted in large volumes of water. The key point here is to ensure safety distances and that children comply with this as well.

Medium Risk Activities

Going to a shopping centre: The risk under this context is once again greatly dependent on what the centre is like, how many people there are and how much time is spent shopping there. The more time spent in the area, the greater the risk you are subjected to. Outdoor shopping centres are ideal, don’t forget to wear your mask and keep correct hand hygiene

Celebrations of 10+ people: Celebrations such as weddings, which are a popular activity for the summer also pose a significant risk to attendees. In this scenario, experts at NPR have agreed they should be postponed until a later date, however, once again the key is to social distance at this event. This environment is of higher risk because it typically involves a lot of face to face conversation and being close in general with large groups of people. Ideally, shorten the guest list and try to make the wedding as localised as possible.

High Risk Events

Clubbing: Alcohol and large crowds of people in very close contact sounds like a recipe for disaster in a post-coronavirus crisis. Sweat and alcohol mixed with the tendency to disregard rules under the influence is rather worrying in this activity. If there is only one person infected out at the club, the virus is likely to spread very quickly. It is best to avoid this, or if not, have parties in open spaces.

Eating out: The NPR experts agree that this activity ‘continues to be among the activities with the highest risk.’ The reasoning behind this is that there is a greater number of individuals than air indoors and many people are talking. To have a safer experience look for open-air restaurants and businesses who have adopted new measures to cope with the coronavirus crisis.



