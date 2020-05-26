EasyJet Gets Passenger Backing in Passionate Comments to the Euro Weekly News over Data Breach Law Suit and Fears of Carrier Going Bust

BUDGET air carrier Easyjet has got some strong backing from customers in some passionate comments sent to the Euro Weekly News over a major data breach class action law suit, which has led them to worry that the airline might go bust if it is forced to pay out billions of pounds in compensation.

It was revealed last week that hackers had got hold of the personal details of 9 million customers, and law firm PGMBM then issued a class action claim in the High Court of London on behalf of affected EasyJet passengers.

They claim a potential liability of a massive £18 billion, which if awarded, could result in £2,000 awarded to each impacted customer.

But the Euro Weekly News has had a big response from readers since the news of the case broke.

Nearly every single one of them have come out in support of EasyJet and have shown concern over what would happen to the company if any legal action was successful.

Jill Stewart said: “We most certainly do not want the airline to go bust and I´m not at all concerned about a data breach. Maybe we should look to sue China instead?”

Lucia told the EWN:- “I am one of those customers affected but there is more to lose, because EasyJet will go bust and flights will become more expensive. The only one who benefits is the law firm, and some people just don’t seem to get it. This case is not good for anyone.”





Hugh Andrew was critical that EasyJet did not come clean over the serious data breach earlier on, but like many other EWN readers he is concerned about an American style big law suit culture hitting Britain:

“ Yes, EasyJet should not have sat on this breach for several months, but there is absolutely nothing to be gained by encouraging rapacious lawyers to bring this action. Potentially it could destroy the airline, and that would be extremely sad, particularly in the current environment, when so many businesses are fighting to survive.”

He continued::“The only significant winners would be the legal firms. It is sad to see this compensation culture and “what’s in it for me” attitude gaining traction in the UK. It is something l associate more with the US and should be strongly resisted.”

Hugh finished by saying: “EasyJet have informed me that my data was hacked, so l do have a personal interest. I also feel that adds weight to my comments.”

There were only two largely differing views received by the Euro Weekly News, like from Carlos:

“ I have been a loyal EasyJet customer since 2012, and I don’t appreciate the fact that such a major company could not find a way to protect themselves from cyberattacks.”

“DD” told the EWN; “No airline has cared a jot about passengers for years and they don’t care now, but are begging for our help and the taxpayers’ support.”

“If this one goes bust, a better one will take it’s place and may learn a valuable lesson. Cheap flights will still be around when the pandemic is over. Treat passengers better and spend money looking after data rather than paying shareholders first!”

The overwhelming position though was that the law suit was an example of the legal system being taken to an extreme.

Tony Firmin said: “I’ve been a ‘victim’ but don’t want the company to go bust and certainly don’t want greedy lawyers benefiting from it. Forget it and let them try to sort out their refunds.”

John Bromfield´s comments to the EWN left little room for doubt:

“I have been more than satisfied with the service and value for money with Easyjet. This legal challenge reeks of lawyers looking for an opportunity and then destroying the airline without a £0.01 once all the bills are cleared.

“It is absolute villany and commercial vandalism. And, using a virtually defunct EU catch-all law adds insult to injury.”

The PGMBM law firm managing partner, Tom Goodhead, made the position clear though: “This is a monumental data breach and a terrible failure of responsibility that has a serious impact on EasyJet’s customers.”

“This is personal information that we trust companies with, and customers rightly expect that every effort is made to protect their privacy”.

PGMBM added that the legal action would be taken on a “no-win, no-fee” basis.

A final EWN reader comment comes from Roger Weedon: “ I have been one of those whose data has been hacked. I wouldn’t want any compensation at the cost of EasyJet going bust.”

“They are a great airline based in our local airport. Don’t let the legal firms get a penny. Keep EasyJet flying.”